I Regretted Crying Over Nini In The BBNaija House – Saga

Former Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Adeoluwa Okusaga, aka Saga, has opened up on his relationship with his fiancee, Nini Singh.

Naija News recalls Nini and Saga who were close friends during the reality TV show and later became lovers announced their engagement last week.

Speaking about their relationship, Saga stated that he regrets being dramatic while in the BBNaija house.

He argued that everyone in the house were all lover boys and cried inside but he made the mistake of showing off his feelings and crying in public.

According to him, he was called ‘mumu’ for crying over Nini in Big Brother’s house.

He, however, stated that he took the name in stride and decided to rebrand it to a lover boy concept.

He said: “Everyone in the house was a lover boy, I won’t blame them completely. It’s not like I committed a crime. I followed one, that’s how it should be, but I blame myself. Everyone cried inside, but I came out to cry. I’m a very dramatic person.

“For me, when I came out, they started to call me mumu, I did not think it was that bad, I was just human so I just rebranded to lover boy.”