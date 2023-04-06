‘I Lost My Virginity Through Rape, S3x To Me Was Punishment’ – Foluke Daramola

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, has opened up on the crash of her first marriage while discussing red flags in marriages.

Naija News reports that the thespian in an interview with TVC ‘Your View’ revealed that she lost her virginity through rape, which caused her to always see sex as a punishment.

However, she got married to someone who wants sex daily and she was unable to cope with the situation, stressing she was always scared of going home.

Speaking further, the actress noted that she saw the red flags before the marriage to her first husband but ignored them.

Foluke stated she jumped into the marriage due to peer pressure and her husband’s eagerness for them to get married adding her first experience in the marriage was the wedding night when her husband asked her to break her phone sim card.

In her words: “I was raped, I lost my virginity through rape, so sex to me was punishment. and the person I got married to wanted it every time, it felt like he was beating me, so the moment I’m going home, I’m always scared.

“When I want to enter my first marriage the signs were there, even though my partner was rushing me into the marriage, I was concerned that my friends were getting married, all the signs were there, anger issues, suspicion about who I’m talking with, and overlooked it.

“My first experience was my wedding night, my husband asked me to cut my sim on my wedding night, and I had to stay there because I was thinking of what people would say.”