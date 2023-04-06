“He Will Survive You” – Moghalu Replies Obidients Tackling Soyinka Over Position On Labour Party’s Peter Obi, Datti-Ahmed

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu has described Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka as a global fighter for justice.

While praising the principles of Soyinka, Moghalu said the Nobel Laureate may not be easily understood by lazy social media users.

The former CBN Deputy Governor spoke against the backdrop of recent submissions made by Soyinka on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and particularly those touching the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Naija News recalls in recent interviews, Soyinka disclosed that before the election he reached out to Peter Obi three times and told him what could make him lose the elections.

He said that he told the LP flag bearer that if he lost the election it would be the fault of the Obidients.

Also, Soyinka slammed the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, over his outburst in a recent television interview.

Recall that Datti, in an interview with Channels TV, had said the country has no president-elect and called on the judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari against swearing Bola Tinubu as the President on May 29.

Baba-Ahmed also claimed that Tinubu would be leading an unconstitutional government if sworn into office because the APC candidate has not met the requirements of the law.

But in a chat with Arise TV on Wednesday, Soyinka said the whole comments by Baba-Ahmed during the interview were unbecoming, adding that statements contained fascistic language.

He described Baba-Ahmed’s remarks as a “kind of do-or-die attitude and provocation” that goes contrary to democratic disposition, stressing that he has no right to threaten the judiciary.

The Nobel laureate said it was unacceptable that the LP vice-presidential candidate tried to “dictate to the supreme arbiter of the nation”.

The submissions have attracted criticisms for Soyinka, particularly from Labour Party supporters popularly called obidients.

Sharing his mind on the matter, Moghalu however backed Soyinka, saying he would survive all the attacks because he is always an objective person.

He added that Soyinka has survived worse situations including dictators and would see out this one also.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote: “Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka is a principled fighter for justice in our country and around the world.

“He is a phenomenon that unlettered and uncultured people may not fully understand in an age of lazy social media in which many don’t read or think deep.

“His endorsement of my 2019 presidential candidacy in my short-lived but impactful foray into Nigerian electoral politics remains one of the greatest honors of my life.

“I view very dimly any criticism of him simply because he’s OBJECTIVE. He survived dictators. He will survive you.”