Governor El-Rufai Visits Wike, To Commission Roads (Photos)

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday visited his counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that El-Rufai met with Governor Wike at his residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Kaduna State Governor is in the state to commission a project carried out by the administration of Governor Wike.

The Rivers State Government in an invitation spotted by our correspondent disclosed that Governor El-Rufai would commission a project at the Eneka Roundabout, Obio/Akpo local government area.

Governor Wike is known for inviting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition to commission projects in the state.

See the invitation and pictures of Governor El-Rufai and Wike together:

Benue Governor-elect, Alia Meets Buhari, Speaks On Probing Ortom

In other news, the Benue Governor-elect, Hyacinth Alia, met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Naija News reports that Alia won the March 18th governorship election in Benue on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. The Catholic cleric would assume office after his swearing-in on May 29th.

Shortly after meeting with President Buhari on Wednesday, Alia addressed State House correspondents where he was asked if he would probe his predecessor, Governor Samuel Ortom.

Alia, who lamented the Benue State’s deteriorating civil service state and called it a “near-death” situation that required intensive care, said he could not say yet if he would probe Ortom until he entered the office and did some due check.