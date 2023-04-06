Fans Behind Beef Amongst Nigerian Music Singers – Rema

Sensational Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema has disclosed that fans are behind rivalries among Afrobeats artists.

The Benin-born singer made this known during a recent feature on Ebro, a Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York, USA where he emphasized on how African artists tried their best to stay united despite ego issues.

According to the ‘Calm Down’ crooner fans keep pitching these artists against one another, adding that he doesn’t look for anyone’s trouble as he hates controversy.

He said, “I look for no one’s trouble. I just want to make good music. I’m an introvert, I stay indoors. I don’t cause trouble, I don’t want to fight.

“One thing about African music or Afrobeats, I will say. Afrobeats artists, we have done our best to promote peace among ourselves. Yeah, we got our egos. Yeah, we got our achievements. You know, everybody got their own money and paychecks. But, one thing I have noticed is that our unity has kept us going for a very long time.

“Even when the fans want to start to spark stuff up. I won’t lie, the fans are the ones starting this stuff [beef]. I feel like it’s the fans.”

Rema said he didn’t hesitate to call his fans to order whenever he sees them “moving mad”.

He, however, said sometimes he is disappointed when he doesn’t see other artists doing the same, ostensibly they are enjoying the comparisons.