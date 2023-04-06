Ekweremadu: Seun Kuti Blasts Obasanjo For Sending Letter To UK Court

Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti has berated former president, Olusegun Obasanjo for sending a letter to a United Kingdom court over former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice organ trafficking case.

Naija News recalls that Ekweremadu and his wife were last year arrested in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking a young Nigerian man into the country with the purpose of harvesting his kidney.

After a six-week trial at the Old Bailey in London, the couple, alongside a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of the charges against them.

The jury found the defendants guilty of taking the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Begging for leniency, Obasanjo, in a letter dated April 3, and addressed to the Chief Clerk, the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, London, pleaded with the UK court to temper justice with mercy.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s plea via an Instagram Live, Seun Kuti berated him for not replicating the same gesture towards young Nigerians in prison.

He said: “Obasanjo did not write [a] letter on behalf of the many young Nigerians in prison, even for non-violent crimes but he wrote a letter for Ike Ekweremadu who wanted to harvest another person’s organ, destroy another person’s life for his daughter.”