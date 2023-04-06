Easter Holiday: NSCDC Deploys 1077 Officers In Anambra Ahead Of Easter Celebration

Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has admonished its officers to maintain professionality and diligence in discharging their duties during the 2023 Easter holiday.

This is as the state command’s commandant, Isidore Chikere, ordered the deployment of no fewer than one thousand and seventy-seven (1077) officers to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the citizens during the Easter celebration.

In a statement obtained by Naija News, Chikere tasked men of the agency to display a high sense of responsibility during the period.

The deployed officers and men are reportedly drawn from the Operations Department, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Anti-vandalism Unit and the Special Female squad of the agency.

The security operatives are tasked to secure places of worship, recreational areas, and places with high concentrations of people during the Easter holiday which begins this Friday, April 7th.

Commandant Chikere who spoke at the Command Headquarters in Awka, the state capital today, educated the officers and men on the need to adhere to the Easter celebration operational order put in place by the Commandant General of NSCDC, Naija News reports.

He also directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to embark on effective and rigorous patrols of their respective areas of responsibility to safeguard lives and properties and protect all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure within their domain.

While felicitating with members of the public as they commemorate the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Chikere called on religious leaders, worshippers, and residents of the State to cooperate with NSCDC and other security agencies, as adequate security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee a hitch-free celebration.

The NSCDC boss also urged Christians to take advantage of the period to seek divine intervention in the nation’s affairs and take a cue from the supreme sacrifice of Jesus Christ by eschewing all forms of political, social and religious violence and vices.

Members of the public are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without apprehension of fear or molestation, remain security conscious, be law-abiding, and in case of any emergency before, during, and after the celebration, report to the nearest Civil Defence Office or call the following numbers; 08066769442, 08036172748, 08035913830, 08036086018.