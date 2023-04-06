DHQ Destroys 50 Illegal Oil Refining Sites In Niger Delta

No fewer than fifty illegal oil refining sites were destroyed in recent operations by troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe and other security operatives, Naija News learnt.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed this in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed force in Abuja on Thursday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Musa Danmadami, revealed that the troops also recovered 797,000 litres of crude oil, 276,000 litres of automotive gas oil, 500 litres of dual purpose kerosine, four pumping machines, 19 vehicles, six motorcycles, one tricycle, eight weapons and a variety of ammunition during the separate operations.

Danmadami revealed that the operations were carried out in the creeks, towns, waterways, cities and high seas of Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Rivers in the last two weeks.

According to him, the troops of Operation Octopus Grip also destroyed 22 wooden boats, 237 storage tanks, 204 ovens and 30 dugout pits used for illegal oil bunkering.

Danmadami added that the troops also recovered one outboard engine, two generators and one speed boat, and apprehended 26 suspected criminals during the period.

“All items recovered and arrested suspects from the region have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. It is worth mentioning that the sum of N407.5 million was denied the oil thieves,” he added.

In the South East, Danmadami said the troops of Operation UDO KA had sustained the fight against criminality with the aim of restoring peace and stability in the zone.

He said the troops rescued 21 kidnapped victims, neutralised three IPOB/ESN terrorists and apprehended 12 others with a cache of arms and ammunition, Naija News reports.

According to him, arms recovered include two pistols, three pump-action rifles, three pump action barrels, seven locally made guns, 14 locally made grenades, two K2 magazines, one AK-47 magazine, and 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, among others.

“I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue to provide prompt and credible information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements in their areas.