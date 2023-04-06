Thugs Invade Labour Party National Headquarters

Thugs allegedly escorted by police officers on Thursday invaded the national headquarters of the Labour Party (LP).

The development was confirmed by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure in a statement released on Thursday.

The Secretariat of the LP is located in the Utako district near the federal capital territory office of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Abure in the statement accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of the attack.

He claimed that the thugs destroyed doors and windows, prompting workers to flee for safety.

Abure said, “A few minutes ago, the national headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja witnessed a massive attack and was broken into by a detachment of the Nigerian Police and thugs believed to be working for the All Progressives Congress.

“The invaders who are armed reportedly pulled down the fences, burglaries, doors and windows to have access to our Secretariat and in the process sacked workers and party members who were at the Secretariat.

“Though, I was out of town but information has it that the agenda of the invaders was to inaugurate an illegitimate executive which has been chosen for them by their sponsors.

“Only yesterday, our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi through the presidential campaign council alerted Nigerians of a plot to hound him out of the country over APC’s covert plot in collaboration with some security agents to frame him up allegedly on matters bothering on treason.”

He further stated that the only offence the LP has committed is challenging the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the just concluded presidential election.

Abure added, “We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call his party, the APC to order and also rein them in from using unorthodox means to suffocate political structures in Nigeria.

“A court of competent jurisdiction only yesterday ordered that I, Julius Abure remain the national chairman, and should not be restrained from performing my duties, it, therefore, baffles me why the Nigerian Police should allow itself to be used to perpetrate illegalities.”

The chairman said LP would no longer tolerate the intimidation and deployment of brute forces against it.