LP Crisis: Police Take Over Secretariat As NWC Appoints Acting Chairman

Police operatives have taken over the National Headquarters of the Labour Party (LP) located in the Utako district near the federal capital territory office.

This is coming hours after thugs attacked the National Secretariat of the party.

Naija News had earlier reported that the incident was confirmed by the National Chairman of the Party (LP), Julius Abure.

He claimed that the thugs destroyed doors and windows, prompting workers to flee for safety.

Meanwhile, the seven members of the National Working Committee of the Party has allegedly announced the National Vice-Chairman (South), Lamidi Bashir Apapa, as the acting chairman of the party.

Recall that a court order had restrained Abure and three others from parading themselves as national officers of the Labour Party.

Apapa speaking at the National Secretariat of the party before the was taken over by the police said the NWC members acted on the judgement of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which restrained Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the LP.

The acting chairman in his statement also denied the allegation that the party has been invaded by the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying the current leadership believes extensively in the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.