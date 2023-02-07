Supreme Court Judgement Was Daylight Robbery – Machina’s Camp Kicks

The camp of Bashir Machina has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which recognised the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe north.

Naija News learnt that Machina’s campaign team had described the court’s verdicts as devastating to anyone committed to justice and fairness.

According to one of Machina’s deputy campaign coordinators for Yobe North Zonal Social Media, Nura Audu the judgement which went in favour of the senate president as the authentic senatorial candidate is unprecedented and unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.

Audu told The Punch, “The Supreme Court judgement was a daylight robbery, and very unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.

“Tension is high now, Ahmed Lawan neither obtained and filled the Senatorial aspiration form nor contested in the primaries.”

He was however optimistic that Machina’s supporters would not forsake him because of the court’s judgement.

Responding to the way forward, he said “As Muslims, we believe in destiny; we will wait for what our leader would say before knowing what to do.”

However, Naija News reported yesterday that the supreme court on Monday declared Lawan as the senatorial candidate of the APC for Yobe north.

APC had filed a suit against the candidature of Bashir Machina before the apex court.

APC has claimed that Lawan was the authentic Senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the 2023 election.

The counsel for the party, Sepiribo Peters at the last hearing argued that the primary election held on 28 May last year which produced Machina was in breach of the Electoral Act 2022.

Peters contended that one Danjuma Manga who conducted the primary election which produced Machina was not nominated by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.