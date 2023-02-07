Police Warn Mischief Makers On Naira Scarcity Protest

The plans of some groups of persons to take advantage of the new Naira notes scarcity to unleash violence has been uncovered by the Lagos State Police Command.

The command warned the groups to desist from their planned violence or have the full weight of the law to contend with.

The spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Monday evening charged residents of the state not to panic as police and other security agencies, embark on confidence-building patrols across the Lagos metropolis.

Hundeyin urged all law-abiding Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without any fear of harassment or intimidation as the Command has ensured the optimal deployment of human and operations resources towards guaranteeing their safety and security.

New Naira: Banks Send Message To All Nigerians

In other news, Nigerian banks have denied allegations claiming that they are responsible for the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes which has led to economic hardship for the citizenry.

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) on Monday sympathized with the plight of Nigerians caused by the reviewed cashless policy and the redesigned naira.

The President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, in a statement made available to Naija News, said the banks could not be the problem considering that they had already contributed about N100 billion to the system.