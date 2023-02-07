Photos: List of APC Chieftains At Katsina Presidential Campaign Rally

Some stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party stakeholders were present at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Katsina State on Monday.

The rally which took place at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina metropolis, the state capital, was also for the Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly candidates.

However, some top APC leaders and chieftains were at the event to solicit votes for Tinubu and the party’s candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Present at the rally included President Muhammadu Buhari, APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and the host governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Others present at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff; Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Bello Mattawalle (Zamfara), among others.

