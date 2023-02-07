PDP: What Atiku Said After His Presidential Campaign Rally In Ortom’s State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described his campaign rally in Benue State as a fruitful one.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President was in Benue State on Monday with his campaign train to seek the electorates’ support ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is part of the five aggrieved PDP governors tagged the G5. Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike leads the PDP faction, and the party chieftains have been at loggerheads with the party’s leadership.

The G5 are demanding the resignation of the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, an indigene of Benue State.

In a statement, however, after his campaign rally in Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday, Atiku said the electioneering event in Ortom’s state was a bountiful harvest.

The PDP presidential candidate said the turnout during the event showed that the state’s people are ready to recover Nigeria.

“Our great rally in Benue State today was a full basket of bountiful harvest: from Gboko to Otukpo and back to Makurdi – the people of Benue showed us clearly that they are planting the Recover Nigeria seed.

“I am also sincerely grateful to the Begha U Tiv, Professor James Ayatse and the Ochi of Idoma, His Royal Majesty Dr John Elaigwu, for their warm reception during a courtesy visit by my team and I at their palaces.

“I also had a wonderful session with stakeholders of our great party during our interaction, as well as with the Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). As ONE, we shall get it done,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.