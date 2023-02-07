New Naira Notes: Bank Staff Scale Fence To Escape Attack From Angry Customers

A video showing the moment some employees of a commercial bank were spotted making a run for safety as the shortage of new Naira notes bites harder has surfaced on social media.

In the video sighted by Naija News, staff of the yet-to-be-identified bank were seen at the back of the building jumping over the office fence to escape an ire mob trying to get into the premises.

It was gathered that the affected bank is located in Delta State.

The members of staff had hurdled close to a ladder that had been placed against the wall.

The men and women were seen climbing the ladder one by one as they jumped the fence in their corporate outfits.

One of the bankers, believed to be a senior colleague, could be seen on the phone making inquiries about the location of security personnel they called to protect them from the mob attack.

Watch the video below:

Banks Send Message To All Nigerians

Nigerian banks have denied allegations claiming that they are responsible for the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes which has led to an economic hardship for the citizenry.

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) on Monday sympathized with the plight of Nigerians caused by the reviewed cashless policy and the redesigned naira.

The President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, in a statement made available to Naija News, said the banks could not be the problem considering that they had already contributed about N100 billion to the system.

Bolarinwa explained that the funds were used in setting up and maintaining cutting-edge electronic channels in a bid to ensure that customers experience real-time digital financial transactions.

He noted that from internet banking to mobile apps, Automated Teller Machines, ATMs; Point of Sales, PoS, merchants, mobile wallets, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD, codes, agents and digital franchise, 80 percent of Nigerians now enjoy digital/cashless services.

ACAMB opined that the commitments have led to the citizenry enjoying Africa’s most advanced digital financial services industry and one of the world’s top 10 real-time payment markets.

The financial institutions subsequently declared their full support for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy.