Keyamo Wants Nigerians To Forget Everything He Said About Tinubu – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director in the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) Naja’atu Mohammed has accused the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, of goofing at every campaign.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show, the former APC chieftain knocked the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, for trying to defend Tinubu after suing the former Lagos State governor in 1999 for perjury.

She insisted that the ruling party’s presidential candidate is not fit to be president, claiming that people are constantly whispering into his ear to tell him what to say during campaigns.

Naja’atu Mohammed said, “One of the things that I said about Asiwaju is about corruption and perjury. It was Festus Keyamo in 1999 that sued the Lagos State Government attempt for clearing Asiwaju of perjury. He went as far as the Supreme Court.

“We are talking of integrity; people changing. He wants Nigeria to forget everything he said about Asiwaju then.

“The clips for Asiwaju are there for everyone to see. Every campaign he goes to, he goofs. In fact, people are whispering into his ear to tell him what to say.”

Naija News earlier reported that Festus Keyamo during a recent interview, disclosed that Naja’atu was never an important member of the council.

He explained that after it was discovered that she was supporting the opposition, she was orally asked to leave the party.

Keyamo went on to disclose how the whistleblower had followed the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to London while trying to lobby for a position in the Presidential Campaign Council.

He wondered the reason she decided to support Tinubu after meeting with him in London and discovering that he was not mentally and physically fit to become the nation’s leader.