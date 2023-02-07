Ghana’s Christian Atsu Found Alive After He Was Buried In Rubble Following Earthquake In Turkey

The Black Stars of Ghana and Hatayspor’s winger, Christian Atsu has been found alive according to reports hours after it was reported that he was among those buried in the debris following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Reports in Portugal claimed that Christian Atsu was found alive in the rubble and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is said to be currently responding to treatment and recovering rapidly.

Over 3,800 people have died and many more have been injured as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck the two countries overnight on Monday destroying buildings while people were asleep.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle player was the subject of a successful search and rescue effort, according to numerous reports.

Atsu, 31, was discovered, according to the first report from the Portuguese site A Bola, which also noted that he had been taken to the hospital with injuries to his right foot and breathing problems.

Then, according to journalist Saddick Adams, Atsu’s management group confirmed the winger was safe after making contact with the player’s management.

It was reported that two of his Hatayspor teammates and members of the technical staff had been rescued from the rubble earlier in the day.

Atsu was in action on Sunday for Hatayspor, scoring a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time in a 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa.

In a message after the game, he wrote: ‘Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet.’

Following the two earthquakes that destroyed towns and cities across a wide territory, the death toll in southern Turkey and northern Syria keeps rising.

The original 7.8 on the Richter scale earthquake occurred overnight. On Monday afternoon, at about 13:30 local time, a second earthquake struck. This, according to officials, was not an aftershock.