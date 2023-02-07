Fresh Crisis Brews In Taraba APC As Lawmakers Defend Sacked Chairman

A fresh crisis seems to be looming in the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the sack of its chairman, Ibrahim El-Sudi, on Sunday.

Naija News reports that a National Assembly caucus within the state APC led by a member of the House of Representatives, Danjuma Shidi has kicked against the removal of El-Sudi as APC chairman in the state.

Shidi, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Taraba South, told pressmen at the National Assembly on Monday that El-Sudi’s removal was masterminded by what he called a self-serving section of the State Executive Committee.

He alleged that the perpetrators of the act are working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to destabilise the APC.

He claimed that “The perpetrators of this unholy idea are in deep romance and in fact sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party state government in Taraba to destabilize the APC.”

Recall that Naija News reported on Monday that El-Sudi was relieved of his duty by the state executive committee.

The zonal Chairman of APC in the South, Dauda Ayuba Dakinjo revealed this while addressing newsmen in Jalingo.

According to Dakinjo, the Taraba State APC Chairman was sacked for encouraging discord in the party.

He alleged that since El-Sudi took over as the Chairman of the party, he has taken all the decisions by himself.

Dakinjo further stated that El-Sudi’s steps have resulted in disaffection and disharmony in the party in Taraba State.