Court Halts PDP’s Plan To Suspend, Expel Gov Wike

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from the party.

Naija News reports that the judge gave the ruling following an ex-parte motion filed by Governor Wike against the PDP and its top officials in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023.

Recall that Wike, in an application dated and filed on Feb. 2, had sued the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

Others are the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

According to the suit, the governor asked the court to direct all parties to maintain status quo and stay all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel him by the 1st to 5th respondents pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

Wike also asked for an order of the court granting him leave to serve the motion on notice, originating motion and all other processes of the court in the suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means, by pasting all the said processes at the PDP National Secretariat.

After hearing Wike’s lawyer, Dr J. Y. Musa, SAN, Justice Omotosho granted all the reliefs sought.

He said: “All parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory and worthless.

“That any act or step or action made so as to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory shall be a nullity.

“That leave is hereby granted to the applicant (Wike) to serve the originating motion, motion on notice and all other processes of this court in this suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means to wit, by pasting all the said processes of court on PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Naija News reports that Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until Feb. 14 for hearing.