Buhari, Tinubu, APC Leaders Visit Emir Of Katsina [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, and the Emirate Council.

Speaking at the monarch’s palace on Monday, Buhari presented the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to the Emir and Emirate Council.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari urged the monarch and the council to mobilize support for Tinubu and pledged full support for the APC flagbearer.

He said: “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

The President also used the occasion of the visit to personally condole the leaders and citizens of the state following the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in Bakori Local Government area of the state, in which many lives were lost.

Buhari said his administration will continue to listen to wise counsel from experts, traditional rulers, and political leaders on the economy, and will adopt best practices in safeguarding the interest of the people.

“I hope citizens of the country and indigenes will remember what the Governor of Katsina State and the Emir of Katsina said about the polity, and situation in the country. I will not want to add more,” he said.

Some APC leaders who accompanied Buhari and Tinubu to the monarch’s palace were his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina.

Others present at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; and Governor Nasir-El-Rufai of Kaduna, among others.