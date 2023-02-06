Wike Not Responsible For Arrest Of Atiku’s Supporters – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State Government has said Governor Nyesom Wike is not responsible for the arrest of members of the Atiku Support Organisation in the state.

Naija News reports that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been having a running battle with Wike and four other aggrieved governors of the party after clinching the party’s ticket last year.

However, on Sunday, about 30 members of the Atiku support organization were arrested by armed policemen during a meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to the spokesman of the support organization, Victor Moses, some of those arrested were state and local government leaders of the group.

He alleged that the police operatives may have acted on the instructions of Governor Wike, who has refused to participate in activities of the PDP Presidential Campaign.

Reacting to the allegation on Monday, the State Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, said it is illogical for the support group in the state to link Wike to whatever issues it may have with the police.

Finebone told Channels Television that the allegation is one of the instances in which people find it convenient to point an accusing finger at a government in power.

Although the commissioner did not confirm the arrest of the organization’s members, he, however, said if people have infringed on the law, the security agents must act to maintain peace.