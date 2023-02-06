2023: What President Buhari Told Katsina People About Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to the people of Katsina State.

The President during a courtesy call on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman presented Tinubu to the people of the Emirate as the candidate to support and urged them to mobilize for his victory in the 2023 polls.

The President assured the APC candidate of his full support and called on the Emirate council as well as the people of Katsina to support him also.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said: “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

Buhari Mourns Victims Of Massacre

President Muhammadu Buhari also used the occasion to personally condole the leaders and citizens of Katsina State following the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in Bakori Local Government area of the state, in which many lives were lost and others injured.

President Buhari said his administration will continue to listen to wise counsel from experts, traditional rulers, and political leaders on the economy, and will adopt best practices in safeguarding the interest of the people.

“I hope citizens of the country, and indigenes will remember what the Governor of Katsina State, and the Emir of Katsina said about the polity, and situation in the country. I will not want to add more,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari had commended the President for impacting the lives of several Nigerians through the social security programmes such as the direct transfer of funds, and the school feeding programme initiated by his administration.

“The President has approved more than N38 billion that went straight to improve the lives of citizens here, and we saw the difference.

“He didn’t put money in the hands of the rich and privileged so that they could undermine the poor and vulnerable. He reached out directly.

“The President has worked for the interest of the country and citizens. We cannot compare the opportunities he got with the previous administrations. And yet, we can see the difference in terms of results in infrastructure, and growth of the economy.

“It is unfair and uncharitable to compare someone who was given a N1000 with another person that got a N100. Yet, you can see the result” he added.

The Governor expressed sympathy for families of vigilantes who were ambushed and slain by terrorists.

“The terrorists have behaved like animals. And animals are even better than them in many ways. Animals will only kill their kin when hungry, but terrorists have slain without purpose,” Masari added.

The Governor also assured Tinubu of the total support of the people of Katsina.