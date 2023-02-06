Video: President Buhari Arrives Katsina Ahead Of Tinubu’s Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Katsina State ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign slated to hold in the state today.

Naija News earlier today reported that the president is set to lead the APC campaign train to his native Katsina State.

It was gathered that the APC presidential campaign rally is set to hold at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the state capital.

The President, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the state Governor, Aminu Masari; and other notable party leaders will address party supporters at the rally.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Masari said Tinubu is the best choice for Nigerians compared to other presidential candidates, adding that others have no better records of achievements and plans for Nigeria.

Below is a video of the president’s arrival: