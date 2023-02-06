Tiwa Savage Reacts As Tems Wins Her First Grammy Award And Burna Boy Loses In Two Categories

Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has reacted after Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, won her first Grammy award.

Naija News earlier reported that the “Free mind” singer who was nominated in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ and ‘Best Rap Song’ won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

Her contribution to the hit ‘Wait For U’ earned her the award. However, it was the opposite for Burna Boy as he lost two Grammy awards.

The singer was nominated for ‘Best Global Music Album’ and the ‘Best Global Music Performance’, which he lost.

Reacting to this, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram story to celebrate Tems and reiterated how much she loves her.

Meanwhile, Tems was among the guests invited to the annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy Brunch on Saturday.

In a viral video, Tems, who dressed in a white gown, was seen conversing with US celebrity power couple, Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé.

Tems was also captured interacting with some of the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

The pre-Grammy brunch was held at a private residence in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, while the ceremony is currently being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.