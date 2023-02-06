Tinubu: Buhari Has Put PDP In A State Of Political Epilepsy – Keyamo

A spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu, Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has on Sunday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone into political epilepsy.

Keyamo opined that the opposition developed epilepsy after President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that there have been insinuations of a crisis between Buhari and Tinubu.

The APC flag bearer had accused some elements in Aso Rock of trying to destroy his presidential ambition.

He insisted that the fuel scarcity and naira redesign were targeted at him by some people in the Presidential Villa.

Despite Tinubu’s statement, Buhari vowed to continue campaigning for him during the APC presidential campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

However, Keyamo said Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu was affecting the PDP.

He stated that the opposition is now calling press conferences and issuing incoherent statements.

He boasted that the ruling party had just shown their trump card.

In a tweet, Keyamo wrote: “Since the event in Lafia where President Buhari endorsed @officialABAT unequivocally.

“The PDP has gone into a fit of political epilepsy, calling press conferences & issuing incoherent statements. This is like a game of cards. We have just brought our trump card to say ‘check-up.”