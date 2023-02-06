Tems Wins Her First Grammy Award For ‘Wait For U’

Nigerian sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has bagged her first ever Grammy award.

Naija News reports that the “Free mind” singer who was nominated in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ and ‘Best Rap Song’ won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

It was earlier reported that Tems was among the guests invited to the annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy Brunch on Saturday.

In a viral video, Tems, who dressed in a white gown, was seen conversing with US celebrity power couple, Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé.

Tems was also captured interacting with some of the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

The pre-Grammy brunch was held at a private residence in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, while the ceremony is currently being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys for the third year in a row.