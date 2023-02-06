Taraba APC Sacks Ibrahim El-Sudi As Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Ibrahim El-Sudi has been relieved of his duty by the state executive committee.

The zonal Chairman of APC in the South, Dauda Ayuba Dakinjo revealed this while addressing newsmen in Jalingo.

According to Dakinjo, the Taraba State APC Chairman was sacked for encouraging discord in the party.

He alleged that since El-Sudi took over as the Chairman of the party, he has taken all the decisions by himself.

Dakinjo further stated that El-Sudi’s steps have resulted in disaffection and disharmony in the party in Taraba State.

He said, “His attitude has ridiculed APC, disaffection, and unnecessary litigation.

“Don’t forget, a few days ago, the Supreme Court cancelled the gubernatorial primary election and some other primary elections held by the party in the state.

“In large part, the issues led to litigations which resulted from El-Sudi’s inability to reconcile and accommodate varied interests within the party.

“Again, the five local government chairmen removed and replaced by El-Sudi were reinstated by the court but El-Sudi has deliberately refused to obey the judgment of the court.”

He added that despite the Court ruling against El-Sudi on the removal of the five chairmen, he recently went ahead to purportedly remove two (2) chairmen of Lau and Jalingo Local Governments.

Dakinjo stated, “We, the entire Exco of Taraba state APC hereby resolved to disassociate our good selves with the unconstitutional manner of removing an elected officer of the Party with reference to aforementioned chairmen.

“In all, the conduct of El-Sudi to favour some party members and disfavour some, and not to provide level playing ground and fairness to all party members, has created widespread disaffection among the party faithful.

“In view of all the above infractions by El-Sudi and his retrogressive style of leadership, we passed votes of no confidence on him to continue as the Taraba State APC chairman.

“We have therefore invoked the powers conferred on us by Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution and have removed him from office as the APC Chairman Taraba State.”