See How Kwara Reacted To Peter Obi Presidential Campaign

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi pulled a notable crowd in his presidential rally which held earlier today in Kwara state.

Naija News reports that the rally took place in ilorin, the Kwara state capital city on Monday.

The former governor of Anambra state in continuation of his campaign rally ahead of the forthcoming election stormed the state alongside his running mate, Datti Ahmed, and other chieftains of the party.

The LP candidate also received an arousing welcome by their teeming supporters at Ilorin international airport today (Monday).

Peter Obi also met with stakeholders in the state before the campaign rally.

The Kwara campaign rally comes a few hours after Peter Obi visited Lagos for an interactive session with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

See photos from the campaign below;

What Peter Obi Said During Meeting With NESG

Meanwhile, in a chat with NESG on Monday morning, Obi gave seven highlights of what his government would do when elected into power.

They include tackling insecurity, moving the country from consumption to production, restructuring, and institutional reforms, encouraging the application of scientific and technological innovations, building world-class infrastructures, enhancing human capital for the youths, conduct afro-centric diplomacy to protect the rights of the citizens.

The former Governor of Anambra State said he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, are jointly committed and have sacrificed their selves for the good course to restore Nigeria’s glory.

According to Obi, the problem with Nigeria is not the paucity of development reports, plans and manifestoes but the absence of the right leadership to patriotically appreciate the efforts of organizations such as NESG for a better and inclusive Nigeria through a committed implementation of devoted reports.