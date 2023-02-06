Reactions Trail Supreme Court Decision To Sack Machina, Declare Lawan As APC Candidate For Yobe North

The Supreme Court on Monday sacked Bashir Machina as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe north in the 2023 election.

Naija News earlier reported that the apex court in its ruling declared Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the authentic APC candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

The APC had filed a suit against the candidature of Bashir Machina before the apex court as it claimed Lawan was the authentic Senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the 2023 election.

This is after both the Federal High Court and the Appeal Court had upheld Machina’s victory at the APC primary election.

The counsel for the APC, Sepiribo Peters at the last hearing argued that the primary election held on 28 May last year which produced Machina was in breach of the Electoral Act 2022.

Peters contended that one Danjuma Manga who conducted the primary election which produced Machina was not nominated by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He told the court that the APC cancelled the primary poll on account of the irregularities observed during the exercise.

Peters argued that the other primary held on 9 June was conducted by the APC NWC, and produced Lawan as the party’s authentic candidate.

However, Machina’s lawyer, Sarafa Yusuf prayed to the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit on the ground that the Senate President did not challenge the suits at both the trial and lower courts.

He also pointed out that Manga who conducted the primary election where Machina emerged, was a member of the NWC-appointed Committee to carry out the exercise.

Justice Centus Nweze, however, in a majority judgment of the Supreme Court on Monday faulted the approach of Machina in commencing the suit at the Federal High Court Damaturu division by way of originating summons and without oral evidence to prove allegations of fraud.

The Justice thereafter declared Senate President Lawan as the authentic APC candidate for Yobe North.

The development has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians. While some people disagreed with the ruling of the Supreme Court, some others agreed with the apex court.

See some reactions culled from Twitter.

@JosephOnuorah: My people – I am dumbfounded by this Supreme Court Judgement – What is really happening in Nigeria?

@YesufuYesufu1: Our Supreme Court is just taking advantage of the fact that it’s the Court of final resort.

Shame! Shame!! Shame!!!

@ujunwa__: One of Nigerians Biggest problems is the Judiciary, Imagine going to court with someone who actually contested for primaries and won, and the supreme court declares me winner, me that did not do primaries 😂🤣😂🤣😂

APC, Baba Lawan and Supreme Court una do this one…

@AM_Saleeem: Machina loses as supreme court affirms Lawan as Yobe APC senatorial candidate. Recall; Ahmed Lawan didn’t participate in the primaries, he resigned contested for President and later came back to reclaim his position. I’m losing hope in the forthcoming elections already.

@MercyEgbai: Just as Hope Uzodinma of imo State is known & addressed as the supreme court administrator, Ahmed lawan will be known as the supreme court senator if elected. The APC have destroyed our judiciary & the country at large.

@adamugarba: I congratulate Senator Ahmed Lawan on his Supreme Court victory. I marveled as to the bank of legislative experience we could have lost if Lawan didn’t come back to the senate. It’s God’s will.

@Marvy_olu: Machina won the senatorial ticket unopposed. Ahmed Lawan lost his cabal-induced presidential bid and decided to hijack Machina’s ticket. Both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal affirmed Machina’s victory. How did the Supreme Court get so compromised?

This is barbaric!

@MrOdanz: The Judiciary under 8 years of APC has been bastardised, besmirched, dragged through the mud.

Under APC, someone who came 4th in an election was declared winner by Supreme court.

Under APC, Ahmad Lawan who didn’t participate in party Primaries AT ALL is declared winner by SC.

@SamAmadi: The Supreme Court has almost nullified the value of the new Electoral Act.

@AriyoAristotle would be wondering in heaven what happened.

@Adamilola9: Funny Nigerians are celebrating Ahmed Lawan victory at the Supreme Court when they knew the man didn’t participate in the party primary,can we now agreed that our Judicial system is compromised!

@vellamosa: Read the Electoral Law

How did the Supreme Court arrive at its Judgment?

The Judiciary is clearly siding with corrupt politicians

Where is the NBA in this matter?

@larrychinekezi: Beware of dragging your case to the Supreme Court; the Lost Hope of the common man.

@jagabanolu: History will remember where we stood! Can someone explain the supreme court judgement because the facts do not correlate with the reality! Candidate x won a primary organised by APC… candidate y who was not on ballot having lost presidential primary now wants the seat!

@EzeBarth1: Supreme court of Nigeria is killing democracy because of APC. How can you award a judgement in favor of someone who did not contest election.

IMO pro max

@AM_Saleeem: I’m not surprised that supreme court took the mandate to contest for the senatorial seat from Machine & gave Ahmed Lawan. Nigeria’s judicial system used to be the last hope of a common man yet the most corrupt. I pray they didn’t swept Ummitah, Hanifa & Abduljabbar under carpets.

@novieverest: Do you know the funny thing about Machina’s loss?

It was done at the Supreme Court so he can’t appeal. They didn’t do the scheme at the lower courts. So people can be outraged but nothing can stop Ahmed Lawan.

Just as they did Hope Uzodinma.

@el_bonga: Hon. Machina was clearly robbed. There is no doubt about that. Ahmed Lawan didn’t participate in the primaries that produced Hon. Machina yet the Supreme Court declared him authentic candidate. Our judicial system continues to retrogress.

@Onemola: The audacity of the Lawan vs. Machina Supreme Court verdict leaves me in total disbelief. Lawan didn’t even participate in the primaries.

It’s even more concerning than that legendary Hope Uzodinma Imo State gubernatorial verdict.

@gifylicious: Biko, I can’t come and kill myself o. As I hear the Breaking News of the Supreme court magic, I just say make I go chop Akpu with Okro, so I go get strength to analysis the marra. I for invite una but e no go do me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.