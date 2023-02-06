Reactions Trail Burna Boy’s Massive Lost At 2023 Grammy

Mixed reactions have trailed Afrobeat star, Burna Boy after he lost at the 2023 Grammy awards.

Naija News reports that the singer’s hopes of winning another Grammy Award was dashed after he lost the Best Global Song performance for which ‘Last Last’ was nominated for and the Best Global Album for which ‘Love, Damini’ was nominated.

Meanwhile, Burna losing two awards at Grammy has generated several reactions.

Here are the reactions as follow below;

The hair goodness wrote: “Steflon Don to Burna Boy rn. You never see anything.”

JISM wrote: “Burna Boy lost two grammys? If you like go to his next show and be pressing phone.”

Uloma wrote: “Stop trolling Burna.” Idk maybe if he didn’t kick his fans, keep them waiting for 7+ hours, insult and outrightly treat them like horse shit then maybe people would care more. Just maybe.

“And if he just wasn’t a problematic person all round. Please we have Tems to represent us. No need to support someone that will still come and insult us.”

Chris Excel wrote: “Grammy’s robbed Burna boy the same way Nigerians are robbing us here in South Africa. Beautiful to watch.”

Valking wrote: “Grammy or not, we all know Burna boy carried 2022.”

Big Deacon wrote: “God that did it for Burna boy will do it for Emilokan.”

TIFE wrote: “If Burna won the Grammy tonight we would have praised him for representing Nigeria. Unfortunately, he didn’t but that won’t change the fact that he has made Nigeria and Africa proud. Welldone Burna Boy.”

In 2021, Burna Boy won the Best Global Music album for his album ‘Twice As Tall.’