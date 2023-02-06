Peter Obi Reacts As Kwara Commissioner Dies In Fatal Accident

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the demise of a commissioner with the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Dorcas Afeniforo.

Naija News learnt that Afeniforo, who was also a former state commissioner for Women’s Affairs, died in an auto crash that happened on Saturday while returning to Ilorin from a trip to Lagos.

Reacting to the sad development via his verified Twitter page on Monday, Peter Obi said the her death was a huge loss to her family and the state government.

The presidential hopeful sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed that the deceased rest in perfect peace.

Obi wrote: “I was saddened by the news of the tragic death of Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo in a fatal vehicular accident. A commissioner in Kwara State Civil Service Commission, her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to the good people of Kwara State.

“May the soul of Late Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to her family.”

In a separate publication, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, described the death of the former commissioner as shocking and painful.

He said the deceased contributed her quota to the development of the state while she was alive.

The Governor’s statement read: “The development is shocking and painful. It is a huge loss to the progressive family in the state. Mrs Afeniforo will always be remembered for her fine legacies as a foremost women development advocate and her contributions to the development of the state.”

“We commiserate with the family of Mrs Afeniforo and to the good people of Baruten and Kwara North whom she represented at the CSC until her death. We pray to God to grant comfort to the family she left behind,” he added.