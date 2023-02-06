‘Peter Obi Is An Opportunist’ – Seun Kuti Reveals Those That Can Save Nigeria

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as an ‘Opportunist’.

Naija News reports that the son of the late legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, made the assertion during an interview on TheMicOn Podcast.

He revealed that the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore is his preferred candidate.

However, even if Sowore emerges as the winner of the 2023 election, he would still be unable to function effectively due to the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress (APC) in key positions in the country.

Taking a swipe at Peter Obi, the singer said he is an opportunist who moved to LP after losing at PDP and cannot save Nigeria.

Seun Kuti further made a mockery of the LP flagbearer, insisting he is an internet president whose election is on social media and lacks the structural background to win an election.

He added that it would take the efforts of dedicated Nigerians, to save the country.

He said: “Even if Sowore wins, he is my friend, of all the candidates, he is the one I prefer, I tell him all the time. But there is no president that can save Nigeria. Only the people of Nigeria can save this country. Even if Peter Obi who is the internet favorite, even if he wins, Peter Obi with his noise makers surrounded by internet favorite, let us be factual on that, you know because the issue on that is just because of the way Nigerian politics is, he hasn’t had the time because he started a little bit too late.

“You can’t tell me that just because you lost PDP primaries say 18 months to the election, you suddenly start a movement and you have a real plan for the country no, that’s opportunist, that opportunism. You know and it is not an opportunist that will deliver Nigeria. It will be a dedicated individual that has looked at this country and has dedicated his life, the person would have gone to every local government, and the person will have his own structure not jumping on Labour Party.

“Labour Party is a socialist structure and Peter Obi is a capitalist where are they going? Even if Sowore wins, who is my very good friend, how is he going to operate in PDP and APC-controlled states, PDP and APC-controlled senate and house of Reps? How is he going to run this country, so he was that we feel he should run it for the betterment of the majority of the people.”