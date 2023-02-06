People Are Whispering Into Tinubu’s Ears To Tell Him What To Say – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign (PCC) Council, Naja’atu Mohammed has once again reiterated that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to lead the country.

According to Naja’atu, Tinubu goofs at every campaign.

The former director who resigned from her position in the APC’s PCC said this during an interview on the Arise TV Morning show.

She went on to allege that people have to whisper into the APC’s flag bearer ears to give him a cue on what to say.

Naja’atu said, “One of the things that I said about Asiwaju is about corruption and perjury. It was Festus Keyamo in 1999 that sued the Lagos State Government attempt for clearing Asiwaju of perjury. He went as far as the Supreme Court.

“We are talking of integrity; people changing. He wants Nigeria to forget everything he said about Asiwaju then.

“The clips for Asiwaju are there for everyone to see. Every campaign he goes to, he goofs. In fact, people are whispering into his ear to tell him what to say,”

Recall that the former APC chieftain had dumped the party a few weeks ago, stating that she could no longer support Tinubu.