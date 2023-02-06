Panic As Tanker Explodes In Ondo

A tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol, exploded in Ondo State today (Monday), causing panic among residents.

Naija News understands that the tanker was discharging fuel at Optimal Petrol station within the state when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Solomon, who spoke with PUNCH said the tanker exploded due to pressure and fire erupted which razed it and also affected the filling station.

The incident created fear among the residents as they started packing out their belongings.

However, the prompt arrival of men from the Federal Fire Service and Ondo State Fire Service helped put out the fire.

Bomb Explosion’ Rocks Niger Community

Meanwhile, back in January, many people were reportedly feared dead in the Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, after an alleged bomb explosion.

A security analyst said residents have sent multiple distress signals over the incident.

The security analyst identified as @secmxx via his Twitter handle stated that an unspecified number of residents are currently feared dead and injured.

Accounts of individuals residing in the state have also confirmed the reports.

A Facebook user, Massanja Danlami, wrote: “Shiroro Local Government on Fire especially Galkogo community need our prayers. Many lives have lost (sic). Oh Allah protect us”.