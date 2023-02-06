Nigerians Naked In Hardship – Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts As Oshiomhole Pays 1000 Naira For Fuel

The spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted after a former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiohmole disclosed he recently paid N1,000 for a litre of petrol.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made this known during a recent interview on Channels Television, where he noted that he bought petrol at a very expensive price during one of his campaign tours.

Oshiohmole said: “On one occasion, I ran out of fuel and I had to pay N1,000 for a litre. Now, that is not funny! Somebody is responsible for that.

“As we speak, we are spending almost N7 trillion. The minister of finance spoke to the fact that we are spending about N7 trillion for fuel subsidy and yet most Nigerians found themselves paying much more than what the market rate would be and yet we have the Petroleum Equalisation Fund,” Oshiomhole added “So, people are responsible for this.”

He said fuel scarcity is not peculiar to President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, describing the development as a “perennial problem but that does not make it acceptable.”

Reacting to the statement in a post via his social media page, Kenneth Okonkwo said the ruling party has left many Nigerians in hardship and misery.

He wrote: “It’s not funny that fuel is N1,000.00 in Buhari’s regime. Buhari’s naira redesign policy has left Nigerians naked and this is not sensible – Adams Oshiomole. Vote out APC and PDP for leaving Nigerians naked in hardship and misery. Vote Peter Obi of Labour Party for a new Nigeria.”