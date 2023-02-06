New Naira: Why Do You Always Force Me To Say Something – Father Mbaka Blasts Buhari, Emefiele

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has expressed his displeasure over the economic hardship caused by the Naira redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The clergyman voiced his anger in a recent sermon monitored by Naija News.

Mbaka noted that while the apex bank might have good motive for introducing the new naira, the timing was very wrong, maintaining that Nigerians are now suffering due to the situation.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele to immediately come up with a solution to the situation or face suffering.

The cleric lamented that it is now easier to get dollar than Naira, sympathising with parents who could no longer buy food.

He said, “People (Nigerians) are suffering. People will suffer to take their money and there is a country. And tomorrow you will say Father Mbaka says. Why do you force me to say something? I am giving both the President (Muhammadu Buhari) and the CBN Governor (Godwin Emefiele) a mandate from heaven if they don’t want to act immediately and stop this self-imposed wicked suffering on the people, they will suffer.

“People are now selling money, not dollars. It easy to get dollar now than to get Naira. Parents cannot have money to buy foodstuff for their children.

“I don’t know how many will be alive by the time the so-called new currency will come out. The new currency is not even good. The design is very poor. The colour separation is rubbish and everybody is quite thinking about election. Will people not be alive to do the election?

“If the leaders know that this policy (Redesigned Naira) won’t work why can’t they change it immediately? Is the government of the people. It is not your (referring to the APC-led administration) government.”