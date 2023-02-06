‘My Suspension From PDP Ill-Conceived And Unwarranted’ – Nnamani

A former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani has maintained that his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the National Working Committee (NWC) was ill-conceived and unwarranted.

Nnamani insisted that his right to a fair hearing was violated by the party because neither was he informed of any complaints against him nor was he invited to any matter.

According to him, his suspension by the NWC is defective in both moral and constitutional support.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker, in a statement signed on Monday, stated that “The PDP ‘Penkelemesi’ suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse.

“My decision to pitch tent with Asawaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was necessitated by the PDP’s refusal to comply with its own constitution to wit; that key political office should at all times be rotated between the South and North to guarantee harmony, peace, fairness, equity and justice.

“As it is now, there is no fairness, justice and equity in the PDP because both the presidential candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region.”

He also suggested to the PDP leadership to try to address issues within the party going forward.

Speaking in his defence for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Nnamani said he was exercising his right to freedom of choice and association

It would be recalled Naija News reported on 20 January that the PDP suspended Nnamani.

It was gathered that the PDP publicity spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba announced the development in a statement.

He said Nnamani and seven others from Ekiti, Enugu and Imo states were suspended over “anti-party activities.”