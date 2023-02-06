Leeds United Sack Coach Jesse Marsch

Premier League club, Leeds United have sacked their coach Jesse Marsch less than a year after his appointment.

On Sunday, Jesse Marsch led Leeds United to their sixth Premier League game without a win after falling 1-0 to struggling Nottingham Forest.

So far this season, Leeds has recorded just one away win in the league which took place against Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Leeds rose to 12th place in the standings after defeating Bournemouth 4-3 at home a week later, giving Marsch something to build on.

However, with losses to Tottenham, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Forest as well as draws with Newcastle, West Ham, and Brentford, the team has since started to fear relegation once again.

Despite their poor league performance, Leeds have qualified for the fifth round of the FA Cup and will play either Fulham or Sunderland away at the end of the month.

They haven’t won a league game since November 5 and are currently just one goal above the bottom of the rankings.

Naija News recalls that Leeds United finished 17th in the previous season after American Marsch took over from Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022. There is fear that Leeds might finish lower than that if the American tactician is not sacked.

A statement from Leeds United announcing Jesse Marsch’s dismissal on Monday read: “We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

The club would hope to have gotten a new coach before Wednesday when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United. Interestingly, they will play United again on Sunday but this time around at Elland Road.