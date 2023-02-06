Lawan Reacts As Court Declares Him As APC Senatorial Candidate

The president of the 9th Senate, Ahmad Lawan has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling declaring him as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Yobe North senatorial district.

Naija News had earlier reported that the apex court affirmed Lawan as the APC candidate against Bashir Machina.

Lawan, while addressing newsmen at his guest house in Maitama, Abuja on Monday, said the ruling showed that democracy is at work.

The Senate President, in his reaction to the ruling, said, “Let me start by thanking God for his blessing and of course for what had happened today in the Supreme Court, the judgment on Yobe North particularly is a victory for APC in Yobe and generally APC across the country.

“What happened was democracy at work and the courts gave their various judgments and of course, the Supreme Court gave the final judgement. I want to at this point commend the Supreme Court and of course the judiciary generally for making this kind of judgement to strengthen our democracy because it is not only for politicians to work and strengthen democracy. All institutions have their roles to play. So I commend them.”

Lawan also appreciated the APC for fighting for him in Supreme Court, adding that he didn’t file the suit himself.

He added, “Let me take this opportunity to thank the All Progressives Congress our party for taking this matter to the Supreme Court. Actually, as an individual, I didn’t go to the Supreme Court to seek redress but my party did, and my people of Yobe North and Yobe State generally and many political associates and well-wishers across the country and beyond pushed for an appeal at the Supreme Court on this matter.

“So today it is a victory for all of us involved. I am the symbol but the victory is for our party the APC and democracy.”

He also expressed his support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The senate president said, “We will be looking at the 25th of February when the Presidential and the National Assembly elections will take place. By the Grace of God Nigerians will Vote for APC once again.

“On the 25th the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu (Jagaban), will be voted in as President of Nigeria by the grace of God alongside distinguished senator Kashim Shetima who is the vice presidential candidate.

“When it comes to the senatorial and House of Representatives, you know what it will be. It will be a landslide majority for the APC and the same thing for the House of reps

“We will continue to give Nigeria leadership to continue with those programs and projects that we have been doing very well and rethink those that we think we have not done very well. This I believe will make Nigeria better.”