Lagos Police Sabotage Planned Massive Protest By Yoruba Nation Agitators, Arrest Members

The Lagos State Police Command has sabotaged a planned protest by the Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos and subsequently arrested 10 of their members.

Spokesman of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed the development in a tweet on Sunday evening.

He said that the suspects were arrested earlier in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the camp was promptly dislodged while the agitators were arrested, saying that investigation continues.

The police spokesman noted that protests such as these naturally degenerate into infringement of the rights of others.

He said, “Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as base to launch a massive protest. Camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested. Investigation continues at SCID. Lawlessness WILL NOT be tolerated!

“Protests that started with this format, in Lagos, always snowballed into infringement of the rights of others, destruction of property & difficult-to-manage situations.

“At Lagos State Police Command, we put crime statistics to use. Also, see section 4 of the Police Act 2020.”

Alabi Still Lagos Commissioner

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has dispelled the report that a new commissioner of police has been appointed in the state.

There had been reports that the former spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba was appointed as the new commissioner of police in the state.

The police public relations officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement noted that Abiodun Alabi is the commissioner of police in the state.

He called on members of the public to disregard the fake news making the rounds that a new cp has been appointed.

Hundeyin said, “We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still CP Abiodun Alabi.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no Commissioner of Police has been posted to Lagos State. Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.

“It is hoped that this clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the command which has resulted in needless distraction and waste of valuable time.

“The Lagos State Police Command will keep residents and the good people of the state updated whenever the need arises.”