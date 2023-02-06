Lagos Conductor Crushed To Death Over N500 ‘Police Fee’

A Lagos conductor, identified as Micheal has been crushed to death after a loggerhead with tout, Daramola Olanrewaju, over N500 ‘police fee’.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident occurred on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Ketu Bus Stop, Lagos State.

An eyewitness who spoke to PUNCH said an argument ensued when the conductor refused to give Olanrewaju the N500 ‘police fee’ said to be compulsory for vehicles plying the Ketu axis.

Olanrewaju was allegedly working for some policemen attached to the Ketu Police Station dragged the conductor from his bus, as the victim fell and was crushed to death by an oncoming vehicle.

Michael was said to have died on his way to the hospital and Olanrewaju was apprehended and taken to the Ogudu Police Station, while the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim, Jemiu, was also detained.

Also speaking on the incident, a bus driver, identified as Taiwo Akanni, lamented that the touts working for the police in the area were becoming too powerful.

He noted that it was not the first time such an incident is happening in the area but unfortunate that Micheal died.

He said: “This is not the first time these louts will be dragging someone from a moving bus. It was just unfortunate that the man died.

“They harass and behave anyhow to us even in front of their masters, the police officers.

“This needs to stop! The power those police officers gave them is too much and that is why we are having this kind of issue.”

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was in their custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

He said: “The suspect is in our custody, his name is Daramola Olanrewaju, aged 30. We also have the driver of the vehicle in our custody.

“On the allegation that the boy is working for police officers, that is being taken into consideration, as investigation continues.

“They (suspect and driver) are at the Ogudu area command. The area commander is personally handling the case.”