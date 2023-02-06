Keyamo Speaks On Biggest Obstacle To Tinubu’s Victory, Naira Notes Scarcity

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said the APC is not concerned that the scarcity of Naira notes would impede campaigns and electoral activities of the party.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the ruling party is more concerned about the scarcity’s impact on Nigerians.

The senior lawyer lamented that there are some local governments in the country without banks, hence the need for the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for the swap of old and new naira notes.

Keyamo said: “We’re not concerned about the campaign. We’re concerned about ordinary Nigerians and their access to the funds. It’s not a selfish crusade. It’s a well-intentioned policy. We support the president.

“We are only looking at the timeframe for implementation and ordinary Nigerians. I heard Governor El-Rufai say that in one massive local government, you just have one bank that people have to travel miles to reach. In some local governments in this country, there are no banks at all. That’s why we are appealing for more time.”

The APC chieftain also stated that there is no single obstacle to the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, all stakeholders in the APC, including governors and members of the National Working Committee, are solidly behind the former Lagos State governor.

Asked about the obstacle to Tinubu’s victory, Keyamo said: “I see none. The president is behind him. All the APC governors are behind him. All the members of the National Working Committee committee is behind him. All the members of the National Executive Committees are behind him. All of the important structures of the APC are behind him. No, I don’t see any obstacles.”