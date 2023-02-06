Katsina: Embarrassment As Crowd Responds With ‘Sai Atiku’ As Tinubu Shouts APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was subjected to ridicule at a campaign rally in Katsina State, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari after the crowd who attended the rally kept shouting ‘Atiku’ when the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu chanted ‘APC’ and ‘Nigeria’ during the event.

Naija News earlier reported that the President, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the state Governor, Aminu Masari; and other notable party leaders were at the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu gave Kastina residents reasons why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must not return to power. He also promised to find a solution to “insecurity” in the country.

He pointed out that the president meant well for the country and that “16 years of the PDP was a waste”, adding that he will ensure no one is left behind if he becomes president.

However, whenever the APC candidate shouted ‘APC’ and ‘Nigeria’, the people at the campaign ground shouted the name of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that a similar incident was reported weeks ago when the APC staged its presidential campaign rally in Adamawa, the home state of the PDP candidate.

Katsina is being governed by an APC governor, Aminu Masari, who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Watch the video below;