Obasanjo Meets El-Rufai, Soludo, Sends Message To Buhari [Photos]

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed that the trio met at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend.

The Obasanjo met with El-Rufai and soludo at the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-Nigeria Business Council held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend.

At the meeting, Obasanjo, who is the Council Patron, “commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in creating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Nigeria Business Council.”

El-Rufai, who is the Deputy President of the Council, was said to have broken the news while giving a report of his meeting with the President held recently in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

El-Rufai said “the President was excited about the Council. He said with such Council in Africa, the future will be brighter to work together.”

“Mr. President urged the former President to use his energy and network to extend similar formations in countries like Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa,” the Kaduna State governor added

The meeting also had in attendance, the President of the Council and the immediate past Director General of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr. Nteranya Sanginga; top government officials from DRC and others.