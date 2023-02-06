‘I Feel Like This Is Just The Beginning’ – Tems Speaks After Grammy Award Win

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known by her stage name, Tems has reacted after her win at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

An obviously elated Tems showed her excitement about the achievement, stating that she feels it’s just the beginning.

Naija News recalls the singer won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by American rapper, Future featuring Drake.

Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Tems recalled how she would always listen to several prominent artistes who she now works with.

Speaking specifically about her Grammy win, the singer said, “It is incredible, I get to work with people that five years ago were on my playlist. I was jamming to them and now I am working with them, it is such a pleasure and I feel like this is just the beginning.

“The song, with U was taken from my record, Higher, they reached out to me and they told me they would use it as a sample and I felt it was amazing. I thought the song was interesting and amazing the way it got together.”

Tiwa Savage Reacts

Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has reacted after Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, won her first Grammy award.

Reacting to the win, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram story to celebrate Tems and reiterated how much she loves her.