Harry Kane Is Tottenham’s All-time Top Scorer After Scoring Against Man City

Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane has become the all-time highest goalscorer of the club after scoring against Manchester City on Sunday.

Harry Kane scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City to overtake Jimmy Greaves’ total goals for Spurs.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011 and has since made 416 appearances, finished well in Sunday’s game against City by launching a low shot after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had set him up in the box.

He is currently the third-highest goal scorer in the Premier League since the league’s inception in 1992, behind Shearer and Wayne Rooney, both of whom have 260 and 208 goals respectively.

He leads Spurs’ second-highest scorer, Son Heung-min who has managed to score four goals in 19 league games, by 11 goals.

Kane is also only one goal away from breaking the record for most international goals scored by an English player. He and Rooney are tied on 53.

The 29-year-old English striker is now aiming to top Alan Shearer’s 260-goal Premier League record.

“Alan has set the record to beat. I’ll see if I can beat it,” said Kane, who is on 200 Premier League goals.

“I’m sure he’ll (Shearer) be watching but I’m not sure if he’ll be happy or not! I’ve got plenty of goals to come, I’m feeling good.”