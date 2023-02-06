Five Times Tems Hit Remarkable Milestones In Music

Social media has been agog with congratulatory messages over the latest achievement of Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems.

This publication earlier reported that the “Free mind” singer who was nominated in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ and ‘Best Rap Song’ won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night, at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Tems earned the award for her role in ‘Wait for U’, a 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

Since the singer rose to prominence after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single ‘Essence’ she has hit remarkable milestones in the music industry both in Nigeria and abroad.

In this article, Naija News highlights five times Tems made history in the music industry.

1. Tems is the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award. Although this is been argued because of Nigerian-born British singer, Sade Adu, who had won 4 Grammy awards.

However, Sade does not identify herself as Nigerian even when quizzed about her nationality and this makes Tems the first Nigerian female artiste to win the award.

2. In 2022, Tems made history as the first Nigerian and African female musician to win the Best International Act at the BET Awards.

3. Earlier this year, she became the first Nigerian artist to receive an Oscar nomination for her contribution to Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’, a track recorded for the movie ‘Wakanda Forever’.

4. The Essence crooner also made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her feature on Future’s Wait For U in 2022.

5. Tems also broke a record with the single ‘Free Mind’, as the first female artist to debut at No.1 on the Billboard US Afrobeat song charts with no feature in 2022.