Electing Tinubu Will Stifle Nigeria’s Democracy – PDP Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has said electing the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, as the next President would lead to the death of democracy in the country.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, stated this at a news conference, on Sunday, in Asaba, Delta State.

According to Aniagwu, any vote for the former Governor of Lagos State is a vote for the death of electoral democracy in Nigeria, adding that the issue is not about Tinubu’s state of mind but that those canvassing for him, have ulterior motives.

He said Tinubu had stifled opposition in Lagos to the extent that it had become almost impossible to display the insignia of other opposition parties in the state without being attacked by elements loyal to the APC candidate.

He said: “Today, democracy has taken a nose dive in Lagos, you cannot even go and advertise any candidate or place the insignia of any political party apart from the APC in Lagos. Imagine if that kind of person becomes the president of Nigeria, it means it would be worse than military rule.

“Any vote for Tinubu is a vote for the death of democracy in Nigeria; it’s a vote for the death of electoral democracy in Nigeria, hence, Nigerians must take notice that the issue is not about his state of mind at the moment but that those canvassing for him, have an ulterior motive.

“We don’t believe that their interest is Nigeria because they would have understood quite well that Bola Tinubu does not believe in democracy. If he does, he will not prevent people from being able to freely participate in the democracy in Lagos.

“You will recall what happened in 2019 to our brothers in the FESTAC area of Lagos, today you can’t have any billboard showcasing the insignia or the picture or campaign message of any of the political parties apart from the APC in Lagos.

“Is that the kind of person we want in our Nigeria where we believe that freedom is the major ingredient of democracy? Therefore, this election is not just about voting but about the democratic and socio-economic survival of our country, which Bola Tinubu cannot provide a solution to.”