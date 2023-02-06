El-Rufai Knelt For Buhari Before Becoming Governor – Naja’atu

A former Director of Civil Society Organisations of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Naja’atu Mohammed has described the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as a ‘pathological liar.

Mohammed stated this while reacting to El-Rufai’s claim that some cabals are working against the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The former APC chieftain in an interview with Arise TV alleged that El-Rufai who allegedly attacked President Muhammadu Buhari before the 2015 elections, came back to kneel before him because he wanted to be governor of Kaduna State.

She called Nigerians not to listen to El-Rufai ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Mohammed said, “Let me talk about El-Rufai. Let us look at the beginning of El-Rufai. Still, before talking about the beginning of El-Rufai and how he came about where he is today, I want to please refer people to Obasanjo’s book ‘My Watch’ Volume 2, pages 110 and 112, in which he said. I quote, ‘my vivid recollection of El-Rufai is that he has a penchant for lying, unfair embellishment of stories and his inability to sustain loyalty.’ he has little or no regard for integrity.

“That is how Obasanjo described El-Rufai in his book. Let me cite an example of these, who brought El-Rufai into the PDP? It was on Atiku’s recommendation that he was brought into the PDP. It was on Atiku’s recommendation when Obasanjo wanted to construct the original FCT plan.

“Obasanjo asked Atiku for advice and he recommended El-Rufai. In fact, by the time El-Rufai went to the Senate for clearance, the Senate refused to clear him.

“It took the intervention of this same Atiku for him to be cleared. But the first thing he did was betray Atiku, he started fighting him.

“El-Rufai is a pathological liar and he is so shameless. I don’t think it is right for Nigerians to continue to listen to people like him. Before 2015 he had said all such derogatory things about Muhammadu Buhari, but by 2015 when he wanted to be governor, he came and knelt before Buhari because he is nothing in Kaduna without Buhari. In fact, he is so unpopular. His popularity in Abuja was transferred to Kaduna because of the demolition.”