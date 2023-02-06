DJ Khaled Gushes As He Meets Tems During Grammys Award Ceremony (Video)

A video showing the moment American mega producer, DJ Khaled gushed after meeting Nigerian s inger Tems at the 65th Grammy awards ceremony in Los Angeles has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that this is coming at the time the “Free mind” singer won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

A video that surfaced captured DJ Khaled meeting Tems on the red carpet at the awards and immediately gushed about being her biggest fan.

He, then took a slight bow and shook hands with her, and asked for a hug while in awe of her awesomeness.

“Oh my God, I don’t know if you know this but I’m your biggest fan, I love you, I can talk on and on about you for over 20 minutes, you are amazing, can I hug you? Congratulations” DJ Khaled praised Tems after meeting her at the Grammy awards.

Watch the video;

Tems Meets Beyonce, Jay-Z

It was earlier reported that Tems was among the guests invited to the annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy Brunch on Saturday.

In a viral video, Tems, who dressed in a white gown, was seen conversing with US celebrity power couple, Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé.

Tems was also captured interacting with some of the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

The pre-Grammy brunch was held at a private residence in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, while the ceremony is currently being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.